Akron woman shot over driveway dispute facing long road to recovery

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron woman, who was shot during an apparent argument over driveway space in Akron's Ellet neighborhood, is facing a long road to recovery.

Porsha Williams-Harris, 24, remains in the intensive care unit with multiple internal injuries at an Akron hospital.

As a result of the shooting, her mother, Natalie Harris, has been forced to take time away from her job as a traveling nurse to be by Porsha's side.

"I'm just trying to be there for my daughter. She's my everything," Natalie said.

Porsha, who has jobs working as a nursing assistant at a group home and a nursing home, is now the one needing care.

"It could take months, or even longer, for her to recover from the bullet that entered her stomach.

"She has injuries to her kidneys, to her stomach, to her liver. They removed her gallbladder," Natalie said.

Porsha has had two surgeries, the first surgery for the initial trauma and the second procedure to reconstruct her stomach. More surgeries are expected.

"The hardest part was yesterday when she came out of surgery and she had all of those drains, and I wasn't expecting her to have a tube feed," Natalie said.

According to police, the ordeal unfolded just before 5 p.m. Sunday when Porsha and her neighbor, 22-year-old Armani Brent, argued over where cars were parked on a shared driveway on Bender Avenue.

Deputy Chief Michael Miller said Brent went into her home, grabbed a gun, came back outside and shot Porsha.

The suspect was arrested. She was charged with felonious assault and taken to the Summit County Jail.

Both Natalie and police agree that the violence was senseless.

"The other girl got mad because she had groceries and wanted to park here, and a little argument turns into another person pulling a gun out and shooting somebody," Natalie said. "That makes no sense."

The family isn't sure when Porsha will be well enough to come home. Her close friend, Tia McGowan, is counting her blessings that Porsha survived.

"I thank God that Porsha's life is still here. She's still breathing today. She has a long road of recovery, but I know that she will be alright," McGowan said.

It took three days for Porsha to be able to communicate with her family following the shooting. She is able to whisper and text.

Courtesy of family

She told relatives that she remembers the shooting and said, at one point, the suspect allegedly pointed the gun at Porsha's 13-year-old sister.

Miller said police are investigating that claim.

"Number one, you injured someone else, but if you're menacing a child with a firearm, that's something we would take extreme exception to," Miller said. "We're fortunate and lucky that this woman, or this incident, didn't result in a murder."

The family has started a GoFundMe to assist with the unexpected medical expenses, as well as living expenses.

"Let's not have this mother choose between a paycheck and being by her daughter's side," McGowan said while referencing Natalie.

Family and friends hope that by sharing their story of nearly losing a loved one, others will think twice before trying to resolve a simple dispute with gunfire.

"All I can say is put the guns down. That's all I can say," McGowan said.