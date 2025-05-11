Akron Zoo celebrates pregnant gibbon on Mother's Day

AKRON, Ohio — It's a special Mother's Day for one little animal family at the Akron Zoo.

White-cheeked gibbon Parker is pregnant with baby number two. Her baby is due at the end of June or early July. The zoo said she is doing great so far.

The baby will join 3-year-old Lolani. The birth of this new baby will be a big deal for both mom and sister.

"It helps her learn how to one day be a mother herself," Elena Bell, the zoo's director of marketing and events, said. "It's a cool experience that she gets to be a big sister."

The zoo said the gender of the baby is not known at this time, so they'll wait to announce a name at a later date.