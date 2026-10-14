Akron Zoo mourns death of 'Tai Lung' the snow leopard

AKRON, Ohio — Tai Lung the snow leopard has died, the Akron Zoo told News 5 on Wednesday. He was 17 years and 5 months old.

The Akron Zoo says Tai Lung was euthanized after a medical exam indicated he had advanced kidney failure, a common affliction in elderly cats. The median life expectancy for snow leopards is 15 years and 5 months.

Tai Lung was one of the oldest male snow leopards in an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited facility, according to the Akron Zoo. He was born May 26, 2009, and moved to the Akron Zoo in 2018.

“Tai Lung was a great snow leopard with a lot of personality,” said primary snow leopard keeper Tyler McCullough. “He was very talkative and was great to work in training. He loved goat milk and baby food, sunning himself and rolling in the clover. I am going to miss him a lot.”

The Akron Zoo says it is working to bring another snow leopard to the facility.