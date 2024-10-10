Akronym Brewing marks third Akron brewery to close in less than a year

AKRON, Ohio — Akron is losing a craft brewery for the third time in less than a year. Downtown-based Akronym Brewing announced its plans to close its doors on Oct. 19.

“We were hoping Akronym would be better located and in a better position to make it. It’s sad to see them go,” said Akron resident Andy Chapin.

The brewery opened at a busy Downtown intersection during a time when the industry was booming. Chapin said it was a popular destination for events, visitors and locals alike. He was disappointed to hear of the closure.

“The staff were always super friendly, the atmosphere was amazing there, always so clean and tasty,” he said. “I’m very sad about it. We love Joey and the business. They’re going to be missed, absolutely.”

Akronym Brewing owners didn’t respond to requests for comment, but a social media post provides insight into the closure:

“It is with heavy sadness that we announce the closing of Akronym Brewing. Although it was our intention to consolidate operations and reestablish ourselves by focusing on distribution, changing circumstances and narrowing opportunities make that impossible. We have tremendously enjoyed bringing craft beer to downtown Akron and to our loyal customers. Over the years we have tried to provide a solid product, and various awards show we did so; we continue to be proud of the years we had. Unfortunately, just as with our valued second location in Medina, there have just been too many obstacles to overcome. These years have been a labor of love, and we are sorry that this is where we are. We thank our devoted staff, who continually put forth energy and dedication to the job, and the customers who have continued to support us.



Parties interested in purchasing any of the business and/or assets can reach out to our managing partner at joshua@akronymbrewing.com. Our intention is to run until October 19, 2024, at which time we will be closing.



Thank you again, everyone, for your years of patronage.”

The announcement comes after the brewing company closed its Medina location several weeks earlier.

Within the past year, two other Akron breweries have shut down. Two Monks Brewing Company on Massillon Road closed at the end of 2023. R. Shea Brewing ceased its operations at two Akron sites in March 2024.

“We had so many breweries opening that, unfortunately, there’s going to be a few more closings,” said Mary MacDonald, the executive director for the Ohio Craft Brewers Association.

She said during her 11-year tenure with the organization, the number of craft breweries in the state has climbed by more than 87%. Now, what she considers a mature industry is leveling out.

“This year we’ve had 35 openings so far and we’ve had 25 closings, so those numbers are much closer than they ever have been in the past,” she explained.

MacDonald said beer makers, like other industries, have felt the pinch of soaring supply costs, wage inflation and rising interest rates. Additionally, she said consumer habits have changed in recent years, with more alcohol options and younger customers choosing alternatives to beer.

In November 2023, the owner of the now-shuttered R. Shea Brewing told News 5 that all were factors putting a strain on the business.

“We were down, personally as a brewery, probably 30% from last year,” said Ronald Shea at the time.

Akron leaders say the closures are not a sign of larger business trouble in the city.

“We definitely feel the pain of the loss, but we’re going to keep doing what we do and I think we have many things on our side that will help us succeed,” said Dominic Caruso, the communications director for Downtown Akron Partnership (DAP).

He said though the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges for many businesses, the city’s investment in infrastructure improvements and new amenities is ushering in a new era for the downtown district.

He pointed to improvements at the outdoor entertainment park Lock 3 and upcoming events as attractions poised to bring more visitors to downtown businesses.

Customers said they’d miss Akronym, but they’re optimistic about Akron’s future.

“It’s still going to go up. It’s definitely thriving,” said Chapin.