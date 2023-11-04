Akron brewery says it needs millions of dollars to stay afloat

AKRON — An Akron Brewery estimates it needs millions to stay afloat. If R. Shea Brewing doesn't come up with a lot of money, the brewery said it might have to shut down its taprooms.

"I like the carbon black that's named after the ingredient for tires from Akron," said Stefan Forcey, an R. Shea Brewery customer.

Forcey and his wife Leah have backed the brewery since the beginning.

"Actually, he was the first customer, no joke! Remember that Ron has that signed dollar, and we were there in the beginning," said Leah Forcey.

But now, their favorite local hang is in jeopardy.

"We can't get out of this deficit. We haven't been in enough business before COVID to, you know, pay off some of these project loans and lower our operating expenses. It's like we just opened," said Ronal Shea, owner and CEO of R. Shea Brewing Company.

Shea said his business just doesn't have enough operating money. Shea said he's choosing between paying the rent or the small business loan.

"Just from 2019, we're paying an extra $7,000 a month in interest just on the SBA loan, not counting everything else and the declining market," said Shea.

The Ohio Craft Brewer's Association reports it is much more difficult now than it was before the pandemic to operate and grow a brewery. There are more competitors on the market than ever, more brands bought out by big beer to challenge the craft market, and a rise in interest in canned cocktails.

"We were down as a brewery personally 30% from last year in distribution. That's probably going to go down more next year," said Shea.

These trends are happening nationwide. The Brewer's Association reports that at the beginning of 2023, sales for independent packaged beer were down 9%.

R. Shea is a smaller brewery, only distributing in Ohio. So far, Shea has not had to eliminate any of his staff, although he did not fill an open brewer position.

"After we launched the GoFundMe, that was a week of anxiety...and it's a gamble...it's the last thing to do," said Shea.

The Forceys would like to see the taproom stay open for a whole lot more toasts to come, "We've seen it grow from the beginning, and it's done so well, and we know so many people who love it; it would just be really sad to see it come to an end," said Leah Forcey.

Shea said he'll keep the community updated on the progress of the GoFundMe. He said by the end of December, he will end the campaign, and the brewery will evaluate its plan.