Alaska Airlines now offering flights out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND — Alaska Airlines has officially arrived in The Land with flights out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport now available.

The new service offers daily non-stop flights to Seattle.

The move will open new markets for flyers out of Cleveland. By having a non-stop flight to Washington, flights to Asia will be possible. Once in Seattle, there are nearly 100 additional nonstop flights available to travelers.

According to Hopkins, Alaska Airlines is ranked as one of the country's best major air carriers.

The airline said it's the fifth-largest carrier in the U.S. and the largest carrier on the West Coast.

The daily flights feature business and first-class seating.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

