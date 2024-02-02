Aldi closing Carlisle Twp. store next week, relocating to Chestnut Ridge Rd. in Elyria

CARLISLE TWP. — Aldi is relocating its store from 426 Oberlin Road in Carlisle Township to 38275 Chestnut Ridge Road in Elyria.

The company said in a news release that the new location will feature a new layout and expanded food options for shoppers.

The Oberlin Road location has been operating for at least two decades.

“I’m really bummed about it,” said Joy Anderson, who recalled memories of going to the store as a kid.

“My whole childhood I remember coming to this Aldi… even with my mom from a very young age,” Anderson said. “So yeah, there is some loss as far as just what we've known from a kid."

Reginald Hollis said the Oberlin Road location was convenient, especially for people on the south side of Elyria, especially those in the 5th Ward, where there are low to moderate incomes.

“This was like the neighborhood store,” Hollis said. “They're killing everything over here. Everybody's moving out toward Chestnut Ridge where all the stores are — more traffic."

The new Aldi location is about 3 miles east of the current location.

The other closest grocery stores, including Walmart, Giant Eagle, and Save a Lot, are also several miles away.

"We're creating a food desert,” said Rev. Dr. Carl P. Small, of Second Baptist Church. "Transportation is not like Cleveland RTA."

Lorain County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Leaders with the organization said broadly, conversations are ongoing about potential route changes and expansions.

“They could walk up to the store and take their groceries in hand and go back to their apartments (and) to their homes,” Rev. Small said. “Now, it's going be a challenge. Yes, you can pick up a fast food or microwave (foods). But what about getting that chicken, getting fish that you want or getting the turkey or ham that you want that on in a large set. You can't do that.”

Rev. Small is encouraging the community and his church members to continue speaking up. He’s hopeful someone may see potential in the soon-to-be-vacated space.

“We're definitely hoping for better days," Rev. Small said.

So is Qua Miller, who lives about a mile from the Oberlin Road Aldi.

"I've walked to that store when I need it to,” Miller said. “So honestly, I'm just kind of disappointed. This area is literally going to become a food desert, amongst other things. Like you'll be able to walk to be able to get to Taco Bell, Burger King, and McDonald's before you'll be able to get fresh food."

Miller said the south side deserves more attention and would like more collaboration to attract critical businesses.

Anderson said the Oberlin Road location may be closing, but good memories won’t fade.

“Being able to pack the groceries and sit up on the counter, even though I'm pretty sure there were signs that we weren't supposed to, and pack all those groceries were fun memories."

Elyria Mayor Kevin Brubaker took office Jan. 1, 2024. He told News 5's Damon Maloney that he and his staff understand the need for 5th Ward residents to have access to a grocery store. Brubaker said he and others have been working with business partners and grocery chains the past several weeks about opportunities for that area of the city.