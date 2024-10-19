All Akron families are invited to Trick-or-Treat at Akron Firestone CLC

AKRON — Mark your calendars for a night of enchanted mischief! All Akron families are invited to partake in the special trick-or-treat event designed to foster community connection and provide a fun-filled experience for young ghosts and goblins alike.

Firestone Theatre is set to host a “trick or treat” event at the school in conjunction with the community/neighborhood trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. This event is completely free for all families.

It will be held on the sidewalk immediately in front of the school, with stations representing many of the student groups and organizations represented at Firestone CLC.

All children in costume (or not) can collect Halloween candy from our students under the direct supervision of school officials and advisors. The City of Akron’s neighborhood trick-or-treat is happening at the same time.

The Firestone High School Thespian Troupe hosts this event and is part of a service project for the community. Other service projects include raising money for the local food distribution program at the First Baptist Church of Akron. Thespian efforts this year have raised nearly $1,000 to help feed the hungry and needy in our Northwest Akron neighborhood.