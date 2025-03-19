All-day kindergarten lottery avoided in Avon Lake City Schools following tuition increase

AVON LAKE — In February, News 5 reported on the Avon Lake City School District's decision to raise tuition for its all-day kindergarten program due to budget constraints following voters' rejection of a bond and operating levy last year.

Next school year, tuition for all-day kindergarten goes from $2,400 to $6,280. Half-day kindergarten remains free.

In February, Superintendent Joelle Magyar said the district had planned to eliminate the all-day offering because tuition only covers about 40% of costs. But, Magyar said parents expressed their concerns, and the district reversed course.

“We had some parents who came back to us and said, ‘Please offer a full-day option. We want our kids to stay in Avon Lake,’” Magyar said. “And we said the only way that we could actually have a full-day option available is if it was fully funded by the parents. The parents came to us and said, ‘We don’t care, please have a full-day option for our kids.’”

She explained next school year, enrollment would be capped at 120 and if there were more applicants than spots, a lottery would be held March 18. This school year, 189 students are enrolled in all-day kindergarten.

I checked with Magyar on Tuesday afternoon. She said a lottery was not needed, and there were about 20 all-day kindergarten spots left.

In my original story, I spoke to two mothers who were concerned about the price hike and challenges some families would face.

I checked back in to see what they decided.

Jordana Revella, who works full-time, said she enrolled her daughter in all-day kindergarten.

Katie Nally, a stay-at-home mom, wanted her daughter to attend all-day kindergarten like her older siblings did but opted for the free half-day offering.