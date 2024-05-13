Alleged suspect in Madison County Amazon fulfillment center shooting dead

A man is dead after firing multiple gunshots at an Amazon fulfillment center in Madison County, according to News 5's media partner WSYX.

The shooting at the Amazon fulfillment center occurred around 4:45 p.m., WSYX reported. However, by the time officers from multiple agencies could arrive, the alleged shooter had fled the scene.

Around an hour and a half later, officers located the man near Georgesville and Climes roads in Columbus, WSYX said.

The man fired at least one shot, which struck a Columbus Police officer, WSYX said.

Around 6:50 p.m., the alleged shooter was in critical condition at a nearby hospital and was soon pronounced dead. WSYX said it is unknown if the man had been shot by an officer.

The officer who was struck is in stable condition at another hospital, WSYX said.

No injuries were reported at the Amazon fulfillment center; however, there were bullet holes near the front entry, WSYX said.