Alliance police press charges against 4 Alliance High School students following altercation

The Alliance Police Department responded to a call regarding an altercation involving five students at the Alliance High School around 12:25 p.m. today, according to the Alliance City Schools.

Alliance police escorted four students from the building and pressed charges against those students due to the altercation, according to a media release provided by the school.

All students involved were checked by medical personnel.

According to the release, classes were not interrupted as the altercation took place in an area with few students and additional information will not be provided as the incident involves minors.

