Alliance Police searching for woman who allegedly punched cashier while trying to shoplift

The Alliance Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly assaulted a cashier during an attempt to steal merchandise.

On Friday, Alliance Police said the woman allegedly punched the cashier in the chest when the cashier tried to grab multiple bags full of items that the woman was attempting to steal.

The woman was last seen leaving the parking lot in a red Ford Fusion with an unknown license plate number, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Alliance Police at 330-821-9140.