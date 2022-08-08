Amazon delivery station to open in Brooklyn with pay starting at $18 per hour

BROOKYLN, Ohio — Amazon announced on Monday a new delivery hub is opening in Cuyahoga County in Brooklyn.

The facility will be located at 10575 Memphis Ave., which is down the street from Memphis Kiddie Park, according to a news release from Amazon.

Delivery service partners such as independent contractors will have the ability to partner with the company through the Amazon Flex program, the release said. The program gives employees outside of the company the ability to benefit from independent shipping.

There will be 10 partners that will operate out of the delivery station, the release stated.

Paula Morrison, a spokesperson for Amazon, said they are excited to invest in Northeast Ohio.

“We are excited to make these investments that will help ensure we can reliably and efficiently deliver to our growing number of customers in Greater Cleveland," she said. "We are committed to being a good community partner and we will continue to engage with the City and community members as we continue our growth across Northeast Ohio.”

The new delivery center will create jobs with a starting pay of $18 per hour, and benefits for full-time employees such as health and dental, along with 401ks and 20 weeks of paternal leave.

