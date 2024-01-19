Amazon driver delivers packages and acts of kindness

MENTOR, Ohio — When the snow starts to fall, the shovels, the snowblowers and the plows come out. While clearing the snow can feel like a chore, for some, it can be a little more work, and that's why one local man is grateful he received some help from a complete stranger.

On a snow day like Friday, many will find themselves shoveling and shoveling the afternoon away. Don Wheeler faithfully does his part, too.

“There's always a challenge when you got a life in a wheelchair full time, but I always love a challenge,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler has been in a wheelchair for 20 years, and shoveling snow is something he still does, but it takes hours, sometimes even days.

“Sometimes I have to, and if you don't, you try and call a company, and well, the problem is when you're on disability, you can't afford to pay somebody five times a week,” said Wheeler.

This is the cold reality for someone on a fixed income living in the snow belt, but this week brought an unexpected delivery.

“I got a message saying my package was the next delivery,” Wheeler continued. “I was getting ready to come up and shovel, and I was like, well, maybe I'll meet the guy outside,” said Wheeler.

As he waited for the Amazon driver, the delivery man not only brought his package, but an act of kindness as well.

“ I started hearing noises of somebody shoveling. I was like, is somebody shoveling my ramp? I looked out the window and it was the Amazon driver,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler went outside to say thank you, but the Amazon driver simply smiled and kept on shoveling away.

“He didn't give me a name. He didn't give me, 'Hey, post me on this so I can get the likes,' it was purely from the heart,” Wheeler continued. “There's many times when I’m out here for those hours, plow trucks will drive by people walk by with snow plows, neighbors will watch me. Nobody will walk up and help,”

The surprise delivery of a simple act of humanity was something Wheeler didn't know he needed and couldn't stop thinking about.

“My heart wants to cry with joy. It does mean an awful lot. See, I'm getting emotional about it," he said.

He wants to meet the driver again and doesn’t care how long it may take.

“The world is changing, and it's changing fast. So, little deeds like this need to be brought forward to bring humanity back to normalcy. So god bless the kid, the gentleman, for doing it out of the kindness of his heart,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler took a picture of the act and later learned the man didn’t just do his house but also others.

News 5 reached out to Amazon, and they are working to find that good Samaritan.