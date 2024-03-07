Amber Alert hero: Akron officer finds, comforts toddler kidnapped from Wayne Co.

AKRON, Ohio — Multiple body and dash cam videos, released by Akron police to News 5, captured the intense search for a missing child on area roadways and highways following an Amber Alert in Wayne County.

The search for the 2-year-old boy lasted nearly two hours after the toddler, who was sleeping in the back of a pickup truck, was kidnapped outside of a Dollar General store in Marshallville.

According to police, a stranger jumped into the running and unlocked vehicle and took off shortly after 2 p.m. on March 1.

Akron Police Officer Adam Semchee, a 6-year veteran on the force, was on patrol when he got the alert.

"My phone started going crazy. I got the Amber Alert on my personal phone," Semchee said.

A short time later, Semchee learned the Flock camera system had detected the stolen license plate in two locations in the Kenmore neighborhood.

"I, myself am a father. I have young children. It really started to tear my heart that there was a young child involved," he said.

Some of the police videos show officers with their guns drawn as they searched the area for the vehicle and the suspect. At one point, officers entered a gaming business urgently looking for leads.

But it was Semchee who located the stolen pickup truck—still running with the music on—near a building at East and Florida Avenues.

The officer drew his gun, unaware if the suspect was still in the vehicle or if the child was safe.

"I was feeling very nervous at that point. I didn't how the child was reacting to the whole situation, didn't know if he was OK," he said.

Semchee's body-worn camera shows the officer approach the pickup and realize the toddler was alone in the vehicle in his car seat.

"I'm a police officer. I'm here to help you buddy," he told the boy.

Semchee said it was very clear that the boy was scared.

"He looked at me visibly upset. His lips are quivering, looked like he wanted to cry," Semchee said. "He kept crying for his dad, saying daddy."

The officer carefully lifted the child out of his car seat, carried him around and continued to comfort him.

"You got some books here. You like dinos? I like them. My little boy likes dinos," the officer said.

Later, the officer is seen putting socks on the boy and looking for food for him.

"I might have some snacks in my lunch box. I'll look. Here you go, hey, I found some pretzels."

Paramedics checked out the boy and determined he wasn't injured.

Other officers found the suspect, a 54-year-old Wayne County man, a few blocks away around Wilbeth Road and 20th Street SW. He was arrested and charged with kidnapping.

"I think it was very traumatizing for everybody. For the family— for the mother and father— I can't imagine what they were feeling at the time," Semchee said.

Semchee learned that the incident was a crime of opportunity.

Marshallville Police Chief Tom Rocker said the pickup was stolen while a relative of the boy was inside the Dollar General.

"It makes you think twice about having your child left in a vehicle unattended," Semchee said. "If you are going to leave your child in the car for a brief moment to run and grab something from the store, at least make sure the vehicle is locked."

The suspect is being held in the Wayne County Jail without bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. March 8.

Semchee said he's grateful that he was in the right place at the right time and that the boy is back safe with his family.

"That situation is something that I'll never forget. It impacted me."