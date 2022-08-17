Watch Now
'American Idol' holds open-call virtual auditions later this month

Posted at 8:04 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 08:04:55-04

Do you think you have what it takes to be the next American Idol? If so, you'll have a chance to audition soon.

Right now, American Idol is holding auditions across the country.

There are two ways to audition. The first way is a live virtual audition on Aug. 29. To do so, CLICK HERE and scroll down and select "Ohio."

The other way to audition is to send in an audition tape. Tapes can be submitted 24/7. CLICK HERE for more information.

