American Red Cross, Cleveland Browns hold annual blood drive

CLEVELAND — An ongoing blood shortage has prompted the American Red Cross to step up efforts to attract donors, including a prize giveaway in August and the annual initiative with the Cleveland Browns happening Saturday.

On Saturday at 12 locations across Northeast Ohio, including FirstEnergy Stadium, the Red Cross and the Browns will host the annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive.

All donors will receive a commemorative Browns t-shirt while supplies last and also have the chance to win Browns memorabilia. Additionally, all donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email and be entered into a drawing to win free gas for a year.

The timing of the First and Ten Blood Drives vary by location.

Cleveland Browns

To schedule an appointment, click here and enter code BROWNS.

To further address the ongoing blood shortage, the Red Cross is also entering donors who give blood between Aug. 1 and 15 into a drawing for a chance to win a VIP trip for two to the 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

All donors who give blood between Aug.1 and 15 will also receive a free four month subscription to Apple Music via email.

To learn more about that initiative, click here.

