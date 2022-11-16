Amherst machinist workers striking for better pay, hours and benefits

AMHERST, Ohio — Union workers at Nordson Industrial Coating Systems finished their third day on strike without a resolution to stalled contract negotiations. About 130 employees have been on strike since midnight on Monday after their 3-year contract expired.

“We’re ready to sit down and talk. My members will stay one day longer than they will,” said Ron Adkins, the president of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM & AW) Local 1802.

Union members overwhelmingly rejected the company’s “last and best” offer late Sunday, before agreeing to strike.

“For the last 20 years, things have changed. The top issues are respect and dignity on the job,” said T. Dean Wright, Jr., the directing business representative for IAM & AW District Lodge 54. “They don’t treat our people right. The second thing is hours of work.”

Wright explained the company wants the union to agree to a mandatory overtime policy, on top of requiring members to work 32 Saturdays, with a Sunday option.

“We’re just looking for a work-life balance with overtime and being able to spend time with our families,” said Adkins, who also works as an electrician at Nordson ICS.

Nordson ICS issued the following statement on behalf of VP and Division Leader David Titone:

“Nordson is disappointed in this decision. We believe we have presented a fair and equitable proposal that will provide for industry-leading wages and benefits while allowing for an economically sustainable profile for the company in a very competitive market. We remain completely committed to reaching a new contract with our employees.” Nordson ICS VP and Division Leader David Titone

The Nordson division, headquartered in Amherst, manufactures equipment used for coatings, sealants and adhesives. The company reports the segment made up 12% of its total profits in 2021. About 130 IAM & AW members make up the division’s 630 employees globally.

“This company made record profits, especially this division, and they bragged about it,” Adkins said. “We’re not expecting golden parachutes. We’re not expecting stock options. What we want is fair wages and good benefits. That’s all we’re asking for.”

Nordson ICS said it expects to continue operations during the strike, using other resources if necessary. Both parties tell News 5 they’re willing to return to the negotiation table to settle a new contract.

