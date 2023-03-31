An ImPAWssible journey — Lost pup reunites with family after traveling more than 450 miles

Ricky Page, a truck driver for the company Ploger, had quite the surprise after finishing a trip up the east coast of the United States.

Page started his journey by picking up a load in Dillwyn, Virginia. From there, he drove over 450 miles to Canton, Ohio.

When he got to the receiver and opened up his trailer doors to unload, to his surprise was little puppy Raker, wagging his tail.

However, that left one question unsolved: how did Raker get inside the trailer?

“The only thing we can figure out is that while our Ploger driver Ricky Page was down in Dillwyn, in Virginia, the dog was running around on the [loading] dock and made his way into our trailer and maybe heard a loud noise and ran to the front of the trailer," said Chris Smith, owner of Ploger. "And in the process, the driver pulled out and closed the doors. And Raker, the Blue Terrier beagle, got a free ride to Canton, Ohio."

A stowaway puppy is a first for Smith in his career.

“I have worked in manufacturing and trucking all my life, and this is the first time I've ever heard of this happening,” said Smith.

Smith also made a video on the Ploger Transportation TikTok page that has received viral attention of Rakers journey.

Raker was successfully reunited with his family from Virginia.

“He saw their truck fall and his tail just went berserk. So he knew who they were and he knew he was going home," Smith said.

