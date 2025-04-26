An opportunity to support, celebrate local dancers and artists coming to Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Northeast Ohio professional and pre-professional dancers are set to take the stage for a two-night event in Akron. The Movement Project is proud to present the CDF | Akron Concert Series, its second expansion in the Akron community.

You might be familiar with the Cleveland Dance Fest, the Movement Project's annual three-day festival featuring artists from Cleveland, across Ohio, the regional Midwest, and beyond.

On May 2 and 3, CDF | Akron Concert Series will feature world-class dance from professional companies and emerging artists across Northeast Ohio.

"If you haven't been to a dance concert in awhile, this is a great way to learn what the local community has to offer," said Christine Howe, choreographic fellow for CDF |Akron Concert Series.

The Movement Project is excited to continue to look to the future of dance in Northeast Ohio. It is committed to supporting the communities it serves and also expanding artist resource support to the Akron community.

"The Movement Project has been a staple in the Akron and Cleveland community for so long. They really do value making sure artists are valued, making sure artist are getting paid for their work, and not only that but providing mentorship and tools for artists who are looking to launch their careers, and to help them continue their careers," said Howe.

All of the proceeds from each ticket support that mission. In order to make it accessible, tickets are being sold on a "sliding scale" depending on how much folks can spend for the event.

CDF | Akron Concert Series is Friday, May 2, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 3, at 7 p.m. at Firestone Community Learning Center, 470 Castle Blvd, Akron, OH 44313.

You can get tickets here.