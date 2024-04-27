An 'out of this world' will soon take over Ravenna High School

RAVENNA, Ohio — The Ravenna School District is soon to host its fifth annual dance for students with unique abilities. Started by the district's Director of Special Education, the day allows all students to let loose and make some memories.

This year's theme is "Out of this World." At the event, ten different school districts across Portage County participated, and more than 200 students with different abilities were able to have fun and be themselves.

Students in grades five through 12 will enjoy balloon animals, artists, bounce houses, a DJ, and more.

The dance happens on May 10 during the school day and is coupled with the Ravenna High School Day of Service, so those students volunteer and bridge the understanding gap for students with differing abilities.

The event is crowdfunded from an Amazon wish list. Every student leaves with a goodie bag and a prize of their choosing. If you'd like to support the wishlist for the event,click here.