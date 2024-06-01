Watch Now
And the 2024 Nordson Academic Challenge Championship winner is...

Watch Aurora, Solon and Strongsville compete in the 2024 Academic Challenge Championship.
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 16:37:21-04

After months of intense competition between dozens of schools across Northeast Ohio, one team came out on top to claim the title in the Nordson Academic Challenge Championship.

Three teams battled their way to the championship game in the show's 55th season— Aurora, Solon and Strongsville.

Strongsville had a final score of 465 points, and Aurora came in with 525 points, but it was Solon who took the title with 960 points, a record-high score for the season!

Congratulations to all the teams that competed this season!

CLICK HERE to check scores for the 2024 season.

You can watch every episode from this season by CLICKING HERE.

