2024 Academic Challenge Episodes, Schedule and Results

We are proud to announce that with the help of our Title Sponsor, Nordson Corporation, The Nordson Academic Challenge is back for the 2024 season!



Episodes will air on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. on News 5 beginning on Jan. 6, 2024. View a full air date schedule of episodes and results from each competition as they air below - please note that air dates are subject to change.

You can watch full episodes as they air on News 5 here. They will also be available on the Academic Challenge page on our website, and you can also catch the show on Roku, Amazon Fire and other streaming devices.

Academic Challenge 2024 Episode Air Date Schedule and Results:

Airdate Teams 1/6/24 ALLIANCE/ LAKESIDE/ MIDVIEW 1/13/24 LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN//NORTH CANTON HOOVER/ NORTHWESTERN 1/20/24 ASHLAND/ ROOSEVELT/ WESTLAKE 1/27/24 BERKSHIRE/GENEVA/ TALLMADGE 2/3/24 CUYAHOGA FALLS/ SHAKER HEIGHTS/ ST. EDWARD 2/10/24 BEACHWOOD/ MAPLE HEIGHTS/ NORMANDY 2/17/24 INDEPENDENCE/ LAUREL/ TRINITY 2/24/24 GREEN/ HOLY NAME/ORANGE 3/02/24 NORTH ROYALTON/ SHAW/ WICKLIFFE 3/09/24 BRECKSVILLE-BROADVIEW HEIGHTS/ HUDSON/ NORTH OLMSTED 3/16/24 MAGNIGFICAT/ SOLON/ ST. JOSEPH ACADEMY 3/23/24 LAKEWOOD/ MAYFIELD HEIGHTS/ ROCKY RIVER 3/30/24 BENEDICTINE/ BEREA-MIDPARK/ CHARLES F. BRUSH 4/6/24 AVON/ ELYRIA/ VALLEY FORGE 4/13/24 KENSTON/ TWINSBURG/ ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 4/20/24 LAKE CATHOLIC/ THOMAS W. HARVEY/ UNIVERSITY 4/27/24 MADISON/ NORDONIA/ STRONGSVILLE 5/4/24 AURORA/ PERRY/ TUSCARAWAS VALLEY 5/11/24 CHARDON/ MARION L. STEELE/ OPEN DOOR CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 5/18/24 ARCHBISHOP HOBAN/ BUCKEYE/ COVENTRY 5/25/24 CHAMPIONSHIP SHOW

(Scores from each episode will be added as they air. Winning teams will be marked in bold.)

To learn more about any of the competing schools, find links to their websites here.