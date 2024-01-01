And the winner is...

One lucky person in Northeast Ohio just won the “A Home for the Holidays” raffle.

Congratulations to Roberta in Westlake for winning the raffle! On Saturday night, they were announced as the winner of the “A Home for the Holidays” raffle, which included a newly built house in Avon worth over $799,000 or a cash prize.

Mancuso Homes of Rocky River built the home.

The raffle raised $1,214,873, and all of the proceeds go to Make A Wish Ohio, which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses in Ohio.

Click here to find out more about the home, Make A Wish Ohio and the HBA Charitable and Education Foundation, the partner group that made this raffle possible for the third year in a row.