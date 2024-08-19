Anheuser-Busch announced it will permanently close AB ONE operations in Canton

Anheuser-Busch announced it will permanently close its AB ONE operations in Canton on or around October 15. The company says employee terminations will follow.

Anheuser-Busch also announced it reached an agreement to transition its distribution operations to the President of The Columbus Distributing Company, Erik Jenkins.

A spokesperson from Anheuser-Busch released this statement:

“We are working with The Columbus Distributing Co. to ensure a smooth transition for our operations, including fully supporting our local teams, and as part of this ongoing transition, we are exploring opportunities within the Anheuser-Busch network for any employees whose roles may be impacted.” – Anheuser-Busch Spokesperson

Sixty-three employees are expected to be affected by this decision. It is unclear whether all employees will be included in the transition, but according to the statement, there is a possibility.

Simon Wuestenberg, U.S. Chief Sales Officer at Anheuser-Busch, issued a statement:

“Anheuser-Busch’s owned distribution operations are a strategic part of our business as they enable us to test and learn, develop our people, and ultimately serve as stronger partners to our independent wholesaler partners,” said Simon Wuestenberg. “We continuously assess our operational footprint to ensure our entire system is set up for long term success, and the transition of these operations will ensure that Anheuser-Busch and its network of independent distributors will continue to drive the growth of our iconic portfolio of brands while providing world-class service to our retail customers across Ohio.” Simon Wuestenberg U.S. Chief Sales Officer at Anheuser-Busch

President of The Columbus Distributing Co. Erik Jenkins added to Wuestenberg's statement:

Columbus Distributing and my family have been partners of Anheuser-Busch for over 80 years and during that time we have been committed to serving our customers and delivering some of the world’s most iconic brands to our consumers, while always making a positive impact in the communities where we live and work. We are excited to deepen our partnership with A-B, expand our operations in Ohio, and build a stronger future in more communities across our great state. Erik Jenkins, President of The Columbus Distributing Co.

Platform Beer Co. in Cleveland was acquired by brewing giant Anheuser-Busch, maker of Budweiser, Michelob, and other global beer brands in 2019 but ended up closing in 2023.

