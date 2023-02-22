Platform Beer Co. closes doors in Cleveland, Anheuser-Busch confirms

Platform Beer Co. has closed its doors in Cleveland for good, Anheuser-Busch confirmed to News 5 Cleveland.

Earlier in the day, a News 5 crew saw someone scraping the hours off the door. The locks on the door were also changed.

Later on, an unknown person posted a sign on the front of the taproom expressing anger at the brewery. Another person removed the sign a short time later.

Anheuser-Busch bought the brewery in 2019 after it originally opened for business in 2014. The company released this statement in regard to the changes being made within Platform Beer Co.:

“As we navigate through the changing industry and operational challenges, it has become clear that Platform’s production and commercial efforts need to be focus on three beers: Haze Jude IPA, Odd Future Imperial IPA, and our new Canalway IPA. We are grateful to be part of the Ohio beer community and look forward to continuing to provide local beer drinkers with the IPAs they’ve come to love.”

In August, the company laid off several employees at the Cleveland production facility in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

Platform Beer Co. had two other prior locations—one in Columbus and one in Cincinnati—both of which are listed as permanently closed, according to the listings on Google Maps.

