AURORA, OH — Anna Maria of Aurora held their Annual Charity Car Show on Saturday.

Anna Maria of Aurora hosts Annual Charity Car Show

Organizers invited the community to check out more than 100 cars, enjoy delicious food and participate in an auction to help them raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Anna Maria of Aurora hosts Annual Charity Car Show

Community Relations Director Evan Webster told News 5 the senior living facility has been hosting the event for the last 14 years.

At last year’s show, Webster says they cut a check for more than $25,000.

Webster hopes to surpass this total thanks to the Morley’s, who found a train car from the Double Loop Steel Rollercoaster at Geauga Lake Amusement Park.

The Morley’s own an online auctioneer business, so they decided to donate the train car to Anna Maria of Aurora to benefit their fundraiser.

Anna Maria of Aurora hosts Annual Charity Car Show

“I so applaud their ethics and dedication to this cause. You know, they really didn’t have to do. I mean that car… they didn’t have to do it. They could’ve done it on their own. They’re giving it to us for the car show. We’re so excited,” Webster said.

You can go to this website to start bidding now until this Saturday at 5 p.m.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.