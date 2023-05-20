Annual delight returns to Cleveland's AsiaTown this weekend

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Asian Festival has returned to the city’s AsiaTown neighborhood.

The event brings thousands of people each year, and it comes right in time for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

“We just want to show our support and come down and give love to the community,” said Cleveland Asian Festival visitor, Tomika Levell.

Going on its 14th year, organizers host the yearly event to give people an opportunity to learn more about their culture.

“Some people don’t have passports, so this really allows them to see the culture of areas around the world,” said Cleveland Asian Festival visitor, Kenzie Kela.

There are tons of activities for you and your family to enjoy like exploring more than the 100 vendors on-site trying a wide array of food options and even enjoying live entertainment.

“We came here to originally see the dude that was at the Asian Lantern Festival who does like the hoops and stuff,” said Cleveland Asian Festival visitor, Savannah Gates.

“Yeah, he stands on a pedestal, it’s a really tall one,” said Kela.

Organizers hope the community walks away with a piece of their heritage to share.

“We’re looking forward to seeing all the cool stuff and maybe getting some authentic Asian food,” said Kela.

The event continues Sunday from 11-7 where admission and parking are all free.

