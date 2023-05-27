Annual tradition returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

BEREA, Ohio — This Memorial Day weekend, there are a lot of events happening, and one of them is being held at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

Prepare to be blown away as you enter the gates to Berea’s National Rib Cook-off and Beer Fest where you can try delicious food from 12 ribbers.

“I enjoy doing it. I kind of feed off feeding people,” said Smokin’ T’s, Brett Trsinar.

Ribs are what Smokin’ T’s Owner Brett Trsinar tells News 5 he’s been specializing in for more than 15 years

He’s racked up dozens of trophies and titles, including winning last year’s 2022 People Choice Award at the rib cook-off for his unique ribs.

“We do Kansas City Style BBQ, which is basically the ingredients in your rub and then your BBQ sauce which is a sweeter sauce,” said Trsinar.

A couple of stations down you’ll meet Kevin Gift who’s the owner of Pigfoot and the reigning 2022 Champ for the Best Ribs at the fest.

He's won more than 350 national awards for his twist to St. Louis Style ribs.

“It’s an honor that they let me come in and I think it’s the same, I think they’re honored to have me here because we help each other out,” said Pigfoot owner, Kevin Gift.

Then, there’s Donna Rice who’s the only woman ribber.

“My husband and I used to have it back in 1988 when we started,” said Desperado’s BBQ Owner, Donna Rice. “Then he had a massive stroke in 2009 and after that, it was all me, so sink or swim.”

Rice is last year’s pick of the pig winner and a long-time vendor who has tons of food to offer.

“We specialize in St. Louis Style Pork Ribs, of course, falling off the bone, and then we have beef ribs. Those big Fred Flintstone ribs, we’re the only ones out here who have them, and we have shrimp, and we have chicken, pulled pork, brisket. We have it all,” said Rice.

Out of those 12 ribs, nine are based here in Ohio.

