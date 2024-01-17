Another ODOT truck hit by careless motorist

Welp, it happened again. Another ODOT snow plow was hit by a motorist appearing to act like the main character on the highway.

This time, it happened in the eastbound lanes of I-480 on Tuesday.

Dash camera footage from ODOT shows the snow plow driving in the far left lane. For some unknown reason, a pickup truck comes speeding into view, trying to pass the plow truck on the left side — where there is no more road, just the berm.

You can guess what happened next. The pickup clips the front of the plow, nearly loses control, but then comes to a stop.

You can watch this 100 percent totally preventable crash in the player below:

Another ODOT plow truck hit

"We can speculate on exactly what happened here, but the fact of the matter is that if you move over or slow down when you see flashing lights, then things like this won't happen," ODOT said.

ODOT said its plow driver is doing fine, but it didn't have any information about the pickup truck's driver.

Earlier this month, another ODOT plow truck was hit by a distracted driver. In that instance, the plow truck was sitting stationary with its lights on when a speeding SUV smashed into it.

It's quite simple. If you see flashing lights, slow down.

"These are free lessons that other people are teaching you. Don't end up like this," ODOT said.

RELATED: ODOT releases video of SUV hitting snow plow truck

Watch another recent crash into an ODOT truck:

ODOT releases video of SUV hitting snow plow truck