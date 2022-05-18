Anti-defamation league addresses anti-semitic incident during high school lacrosse game

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — When a seed of hate goes unchecked, it can tragically grow into an atrocity like the Buffalo grocery store shooting.

Authorities said the 18-year-old suspect Payton Gendron previously threatened a school shooting.

Investigators also said Gendron described himself as a fascist and white supremacist, so to learn that this accused killer specifically targeted black people in this attack doesn't surprise Cleveland State professor Dr. Ronnie Dunn.

“I can’t necessarily say that I’m surprised because these acts of hate have almost become normalized in our country,” said Dunn.

Dunn added that hate and racism is a learned behavior, and investigators say Gendron found a lot of misinformation online” that led to tragedy, including a conspiracy theory about race and ethnicity.

Dunn said education is key but it’s tough when educators are barred from teaching race and culture in the classroom.

“If we can’t have a candid discussion and really deal with our nation’s history relative to race, then it’s quite understandable how a person can be radicalized,” said Dunn.

We're learning a discussion and education surrounding race may soon take place at Lake Catholic High School.

Orange school officials confirm a lake catholic lacrosse player had a swastika on his leg during a lacrosse game Monday against Orange High.

Orange alum and parents also reported a visitor used racial slurs towards their team.

James Pasch with the Anti-Defamation League said he’s meeting with Lake Catholic this week to address the incident.

“You cut it off there, educate and you learn from that experience,” said Gengron. “What happens when hate festers and it goes unchecked is that it leads to not only what we just saw in Buffalo, but what we've seen across this nation.”

RELATED: Orange lacrosse players say Lake Catholic player had swastika on leg, according to superintendent

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.