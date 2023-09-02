Apartment fire in Akron displaces several residents

A fire at an apartment in Akron Friday night left six people displaced, according to a news release from the Akron Fire Department.

Authorities said firefighters responded to an apartment building in the 200 block of Lake Street around 6:45 p.m. for a fire in one of the units.

Crews were able to knock down the fire shortly after arriving.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The fire resulted in six people being displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them, the fire department said.

Watch live and local news any time:

Good Morning Cleveland Saturday at 10

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.