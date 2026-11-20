Two suspended Massillon Washington football players will be allowed to take the field for Friday's Division II regional final against Bishop Watterson, after an appeals court ruled late this afternoon that they can continue to play.

Thursday night, 24 hours before kickoff, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the two players were suspended for up to 30 days. In a statement, the association said that's because an investigation into alleged recruiting violations is pending.

The players are brothers Brayton and Brydon Feister. Both were named first-team all-district this week, and Brayton, a senior, was named the Northeast Inland District defensive player of the year.

In a statement, OHSAA says it obtained documents showing that within three weeks of the Feisters transferring to Massillon from Archbishop Hoban, the family acquired a residence and two vehicles of what the athletic association called "significant value."

This afternoon, the boys' father told News 5 Investigators that he submitted 18 rounds of information to the OHSAA, including the deed to the family's home, titles to cars, bank statements and other financial records.

In the ruling Friday afternoon, judges not only said the Feisters can continue to play football, but also ordered the OHSAA to show why the organization should not be found in contempt of court for violating an earlier order barring it from preventing the brothers from playing.

The case has also raised questions from some people as to why Massillon was allowed to remain in the playoffs, when earlier this fall Glenville's football team was disqualified.

An OHSAA spokesman has not responded to an email asking about those concerns.

However, court filings may provide an answer.

In the case involving the Feister brothers, the OHSAA said the suspension was issued under the organization's Bylaw 4-9-2, which allows suspensions of up to 30 days while an alleged recruiting violation is pending.

According to court records, in Glenville's case, the association's lawyer cited different bylaws dealing with what it called a school district's failure to maintain a process for verifying where students were assigned, which carries a possible penalty of denial of participation in postseason tournaments.

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