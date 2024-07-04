Applications open for Cleveland Equitable Development Initiative

Applications opened for the Cleveland Equitable Development Initiative, or CLE-EDI, earlier this week.

CLE-EDI aims to level the playing field for real estate developers of color, according to a press release from the Cleveland Development Advisors.

The program was launched in 2023 and recently celebrated the completion of the program by its first 15 cohorts, the release said.

Its first round of participants were paired with experienced mentors who helped them with the progression and execution of their projects, the release said.

The program lasts eight months, and participants will receive training, technical assistance, mentorship, networking and pathways to financing, the release said.

A webinar will be held on July 17 at 12 p.m. over Zoom for applicants. You can sign up for it here.

To fill out the application and learn more about the program, click here.

Finalists will be selected and notified at the beginning of September, and the program will start later that month.