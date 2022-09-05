Approximately 10 people shot, 1 killed at lounge in East Cleveland early Labor Day morning, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — About 10 people were shot and one person was killed at a lounge on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland early Labor Day morning, police said.

At about 2:53 a.m. Monday morning, East Cleveland Police received multiple calls reporting shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli, located in the 13900 block of Euclid Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived, several victims were transported to various hospitals for medical treatment.

Detectives learned that about 10 people were shot and one person was dead, police said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted for assistance and responded, officials said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact East Cleveland Police detectives at 216-681-2162 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

