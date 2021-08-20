Are you a musician? Compete in 'Battle of the Land' for chance to open Bone Thugs-N-Harmony concert

CLEVELAND — Talented Cleveland musicians are invited to enter the “Battle of the Land,” a live music competition at Tower City where the winner will open for Cleveland’s own Grammy-award-winning group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on Oct. 28.

Presented by Bedrock, “Battle of the Land” invites aspiring musicians of all types, genres and sounds to share their talent during a live, four-part competition series.

"Cleveland is synonymous with music, and marquee events like the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Concert and Battle of the Land are exactly the type of excitement and energy that we are bringing to Tower City Center,” said Kofi Bonner, Bedrock CEO in a release. “We know that Clevelanders have many fond memories from their time at Tower City Center and with the destination marketplace set to become a hub for interactive experiences, we’re excited to once again provide a venue for future memories.”

All applicants must be 18 and older. The application process runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5. Click here to apply.

The grand prize winner will open for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony during a free concert at tower City on Oct. 28, which will coincide with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction events.

In addition, each of the 16 finalists will receive a $250 gift card (or a substitute prize of equivalent value).

The free concert will take place in Skylight Concourse at Tower City Center with doors set to open at 6 p.m.

The Battle of the Land schedule is as follows:



August 20 – September 5: Battle of the Land submissions accepted via BattleoftheLand.com

September 13 – September 19: Public to cast their votes via BattleoftheLand.com and select top 16 acts to perform at Battle of the Land

September 20 – September 21: Talent is selected and notified to appear at Battle of the Land

First round of Battle of the Land competition dates: September 30 October 7 October 14 October 21

October 27: Final round of Battle of the Land competition; grand prize winner is announced

October 28: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony concert at Tower City Center, Skylight Concourse; Battle of the Land grand prize winner opens

