Argus, the North Olmsted peacock, ruffles some feathers with loud mating call

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — His call echoes throughout the neighborhood near Dover Center Road in North Olmsted, to the point where it’s coming off as disruptive to some.

Last year, News 5 profiled Argus the peacock, who continues to roam free throughout the community.

Snapshots of his sightings continue to spread on social media and have for quite some time, including on the " Argus, The North Olmsted Peacock " Facebook page.

Amal and Philistine Ayad are the owners of the runaway peacock. Amal Ayad bought Argus at a local bird farm as a pet but pretty quickly realized Argus would not be confined.

The family jokes they initially tried to recapture the peacock, who doesn’t let anyone get within a couple of feet but said nowadays they feed and check in on Argus as he raises the spirits of residents and employees at Joshua Tree Senior Living.

“He seems to be doing good,” maintenance director John Skerritt said. “He seems bigger this year with his feathers."

May marks the middle of mating season for peacocks, which unfortunately means Argus can get pretty loud for some neighbors.

“He’s been a little bit of a nuisance,” Philistine Ayad said.

One neighbor told Philistine Ayad, who runs Argus’ Facebook page with one even initially suggesting capturing Argus and moving him somewhere else. Ayad explained that Argus was settling in a tree directly outside a neighbor’s window, waking him up at all hours of the night.

“We’re working with this resident on solutions to deter Argus from going in his backyard,” she said.

For Bob Uhoda, the novelty of Argus hasn’t worn off yet, but that’s not the case for all of his neighbors.

“The noise - it doesn't bother me anymore,” he said. “I know some people in the neighborhood have kids and you have a peacock screaming its head off all hours of the night. He’s kind of a cool mascot we have in the neighborhood.”

Peafowl, as they’re properly known, are not native to the U.S. but have a growing population in Florida. In Ohio, it is legal to own one as a pet.

For those at Joshua Tree Senior Living, they look forward to Argus continuing to greet their residents on a daily basis. As for the noise, they don't mind that either.

“It’s a part of nature we shouldn’t be getting but we do,” Skerritt said. “It’s a wonderful thing.”

