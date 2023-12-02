Armed 15-year-old arrested after fight at Buchtel CLC

A 15-year-old was arrested outside of Buchtel CLC Friday afternoon, according to Akron Police.

After dismissal, police said a fight broke out outside of the building involving two students and the 15-year-old, who was not a student.

Members of the APS Safety Team broke up the fight and saw what they believed to be a rifle sticking out of the teen's waistband, police said.

The safety team and the school resource officer attempted to restrain the armed teen on the ground while the teen was trying to reach for the rifle several times, police said.

Once recovered, authorities found the rifle to be an AR-style Airsoft pistol with an inserted, loaded magazine with .223-type ammunition.

The two students fled the scene, police said.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody, and authorities said they are working to identify the two students involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.