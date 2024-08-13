Army specialist from Lake County found dead at post in Fort Drum

Specialist Jacob Ashton, 21, of Perry in Lake County, was found dead on post at Fort Drum on Aug. 5, according to the U.S. Army, Fort Drum Public Affairs. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The report states the military has identified the suspect and filed charges of premeditated murder and obstruction of justice. The suspect is an army specialist from Kodiak, Alaska.

The military did not provide further details regarding the suspect or if the two knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second service member from Lake County to be killed in the last year. Lance Cpl. Austin Schwenk died in an incident at his base in North Carolina last October.

Body of Lake County Marine killed in North Carolina returns home

