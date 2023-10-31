WATCH: Body of Marine who graduated from Riverside returns home after death at Camp Lejeune

Austin B. Schwenk's body is returning home after the 19-year-old Marine was killed in a shooting at Camp Lejeune.

You can watch the livestream of the procession home in the video player below:

News 5 livestream event

Schwenk, a 2022 Riverside High graduate, died earlier this month in an incident in a barracks room on the base, the base said in a statement. Schwenk enlisted in 2022, and he belonged to the 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment.

Recent Riverside High grad serving in Marines fatally shot at Camp Lejeune

He was originally from Onslow County, North Carolina, according to Camp Lejeune officials. He graduated from Riverside in 2022 and signed up to become a marine at a ceremony held at the school in May 2022.

RELATED Local News Recent Riverside High grad serving in Marines fatally shot at Camp Lejeune Associated Press

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.