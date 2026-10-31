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Arrest made in connection to Shaker Heights teen's murder

University Heights Police arrested and turned over a teenage suspect in connection to the murder of Jaiden Tunson
BUCKEYE SHOOTING SCENE PHOTO.png
News 5
Cleveland Police and EMS at the shooting scene at S Moreland Boulevard and Buckeye Road.
BUCKEYE SHOOTING SCENE PHOTO.png
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CLEVELAND — Khalil Woods Jr, an 18-year-old of East Cleveland, has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Shaker Heights High School student, Jaiden Tunson, Cleveland Police have confirmed.

Woods was in the passenger seat of a gray Kia during an early morning traffic stop for running a red light in the area of Warrensville Center Road and Hillbrook Road when University Heights Police found that he had an open warrant for Aggravated Murder, according to a press release from University Heights Police Department.

He has been turned over to Cleveland Police Department.

17-year-old Jaiden Tunson of Shaker Heights died after being shot on S Moreland Boulevard and Buckeye Road on Monday afternoon.

Watch related coverage: Shaker Heights High School, Middle School to close Tuesday after student dies in act of violence

Shaker Heights High School, Middle School to close Tuesday after student dies in act of violence
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