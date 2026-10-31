Arrest made in connection to Shaker Heights teen's murder

CLEVELAND — Khalil Woods Jr, an 18-year-old of East Cleveland, has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Shaker Heights High School student, Jaiden Tunson, Cleveland Police have confirmed.

Woods was in the passenger seat of a gray Kia during an early morning traffic stop for running a red light in the area of Warrensville Center Road and Hillbrook Road when University Heights Police found that he had an open warrant for Aggravated Murder, according to a press release from University Heights Police Department.

He has been turned over to Cleveland Police Department.

17-year-old Jaiden Tunson of Shaker Heights died after being shot on S Moreland Boulevard and Buckeye Road on Monday afternoon.

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