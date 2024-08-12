Arrest warrant issued for Cleveland restaurant owner Bobby George on attempted murder, rape charges

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Cleveland entrepreneur Bobby George, who owns TownHall, REBoL and Barely House.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, the warrant was issued on the following charges: one count of attempted murder, one count of rape, four counts of kidnapping, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of strangulation. All the charges are felonies.

Records state that the alleged events happened as early as Nov. 14, 2023, to as recent as July 31, 2024. The alleged assaults were reported on Aug. 9.

On Nov. 14, 2023, George is accused of pinning a woman to the ground, strangling her and slamming her head into the ground multiple times, resulting in post-concussion syndrome.

Between Nov. 1, 2023, and May 1, 2024, George allegedly followed a woman out to her car, demanded she exit the vehicle and held a gun to the window to "encourage her to exit the vehicle." Once she got out of the car, he put the gun to her stomach and escorted her back inside the home she fled, records state.

Between June 8-10, 2024, George allegedly tried to kill a woman by "shoving a towel down the victim's throat and stating 'You think God is going to help you?' while she was attempting to pray in the closet that she would not die." Furthermore, he refused to let the woman leave the residence and strangled and assaulted her.

Sometime between May 1, 2024, and July 31, 2024, he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who had just gotten out of the shower.

On July 27, he allegedly threw a woman in a closet when she was trying to leave the residence.

George is not currently in custody.