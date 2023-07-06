Arrest warrant sought for woman who left toddler in hot car

University Heights Police are looking for a 31-year-old woman who they say left a child in a hot car while shopping at a dollar store and then provided officers with a fake name and contact information.

According to authorities, officers responded to the Dollar Tree at 13934 Cedar Road on June 30 at around 12:10 p.m. for a welfare check after a small child was reportedly left in a car. Upon arrival, officers found a 14-month-old in a vehicle that registered an estimated 94 degrees inside, but the child appeared to be "physically OK."

Moments later, a woman came outside and spoke with officers, implying that she was the mother. It was later determined, with the help of Cuyahoga Children and Family Services, that the woman gave police bogus information about who she was, authorities said.

After learning of the woman's real identity, authorities said they charged her with child endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor and will be seeking a warrant for her arrest.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.