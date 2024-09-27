Watch Now
Arrested at 11 years old: Kent middle schooler charged for making school shooting threat

Kent police arrested an 11-year-old Stanton Middle School student early Friday morning after the child allegedly made threats involving a school shooting to another student in a text message.

The boy has been charged with making terroristic threats, according to authorities.

Police say the child was texting with another student around 11 p.m. Thursday when the threat was made. During the conversation, the threat "was reiterated," and the other student alerted adults to it.

Officers identified the 11-year-old suspect, who admitted to making the threat and showed them the phone conversation, authorities said.

The police department said it talked to a prosecutor about the situation, and then officers arrested the child just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said the 11-year-old and his family cooperated with police during the investigation.

As a result of the incident, and "out of an abundance of caution," the school is closed today.

School officials and the police department "are urging families to have conversations with children about the seriousness of threats and the appropriate use of their cell phones."

