Art X Love looking for Akron artists to be featured on playing cards

The City of Akron is looking for local artists to feature their art on playing cards.

This is for the Akron on Deck project and is put together by the city’s Art X Love creative agency.

The project started in 2020 when the agency’s co-founder, Mac Love, took work from local artists and produced a deck of playing cards sold through downtown retailers.

The project was so successful that Love brought it back last year and again this year.

Proceeds for these playing cards go back to the retailers and the artists whose work is featured on them.

Love said he is currently looking for 54 artists for next year’s collection.

Learn more about the Akron on Deck project and how to submit artwork to be featured here.