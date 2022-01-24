As frigid temperatures move in, one veteran's mission is to help homeless

CLEVELAND — A veteran who founded a non-profit dedicated to providing assistance to the homeless says he is devoted to helping those without a place to call home in Northeast Ohio because he has walked in their shoes.

“It’s something I have experienced myself,” said Dean Roff, the founder of Homeless Hookup CLE.

The Navy Veteran was once homeless and sleeping on the streets.

“I don’t see homeless individuals; I see what could be me, what was me once,” said Roff.

On Monday, he was in the driver’s seat of an ambulance converted into a mobile distribution center, driving around Cleveland looking for people who have no place to call home. It’s loaded with supplies that he believes are a lifeline for the homeless in Cleveland.

“In other places, it’s about being homeless and getting food and resources but in Cleveland, this is a life or death situation,” explained Roff.

He spent part of the day passing out food and supplies in the city.

“This is my mission,” said Roff. Homeless Hookup CLE is run solely on donations and dedication to helping one person at a time.

“It’s my turn to give back,” said Roff.

Learn more about Homeless Hookup CLE on their Facebook page here.

