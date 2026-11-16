MENTOR, Ohio — A recent public measles exposure in Lake and Geauga counties has phones ringing at the Lake County General Health District.

"We are getting several phone calls a day, and even over the weekend they're calling our off hours line trying to understand what's going on, what their risks are, if they were exposed, if they were in an area where they may have been exposed, and what next steps are for them," Heather DiCioccio, public health nurse for the Lake County General Health District, said.

Lake County health officials said the exposures happened between Nov. 2 and Nov. 7. According to health officials, the Geauga County resident visited several places in Lake and Geauga counties. Officials tracked the exposure sites and worked to reach those who may have been affected.

"They were traveling through Lake County and visited a couple of different places in Lake County which we did monitor and track. We've notified those who may be impacted, for those that we can trace down," said DiCioccio.

Despite the exposures, officials expressed confidence in the county's vaccination levels.

"We're not super worried about the ones here in Lake County. Most people in Lake County are vaccinated. We have a highly vaccinated population," said Adam Litke, health commissioner for the Lake County General Health District.

The health commissioner said between 85 and 95 percent of Lake County's population is vaccinated, but that is not the case in all counties across the country.

The Director of the Ohio Department of Health recently spoke about measles in the state to Columbus Bureau reporter Morgan Trau.

"In Ohio, we have seen one of our largest numbers of, uh, measles cases. Our measles outbreak is one of the largest we've seen in quite some time," said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

Across the country, the CDC confirms more than 5,400 cases of measles so far this year. That is the most since 1991 and more than double last year's total.

"After more than 7,500 cases over the past two years, we are expected to officially lose our measles elimination status tomorrow, most likely," said Chrissie Juliano, Executive Director Big Cities Health Coalition.

The Big Cities Health Coalition held a media briefing Monday in response to the prospect of losing measles elimination status. Among those at the briefing was the director of Cleveland Public Health.

"Northeast Ohio is home to the majority of the outbreak that we're seeing across the state of Ohio. 296 cases of, I think 308, can be tracked down to our outbreak that we're having up here in Northeast Ohio," said Dr. David Margolius , director of Cleveland Public Health.

Doctors said the vaccine is the best defense against measles. If you've been exposed, they said, don't wait to call.