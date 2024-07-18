As the Ukraine-Russian conflict continues, 18 orphans flee to Cleveland for war trauma rest and recovery

CLEVELAND — As the war on Ukraine wages on and the death toll continues to climb, Cleveland families are continuing to find ways to help those impacted. Through the organization U4UKids, Ukrainian orphans are on their way to Cleveland right now for a three-and-a-half-week stay.

Even while Zooming on a bus traveling through Poland, a smile and wave translate into just about every language.

“They're really happy that they go to America,” said volunteer, Iryna Ihnatenko. “They couldn't even sleep before the journey.”

The 18 Ukrainian teens filling the bus are on their way to Cleveland with the organization U4UKids. Ihnatenko said the horrors of war haunt these teens daily. All of them have lost their fathers in battle.

“Sometimes it’s really difficult, but it’s real life,” Ihnatenko said.

The organization's overall mission is to support orphans impacted by the conflict, giving them support and a holistic healing process within a nurturing environment. Local U4U organizer Diyana Gabyak says after arrival, the teens get placed with area families for a three-and-a-half-week stay.

“We really want to bring this time of peace, relaxation, renewal for their mind and soul and kind of plant that seed of love that, they're not alone,” said Gabyak. “We're here with them and the whole world is still watching them.”

While visiting, the teens will participate in a range of activities from art therapy to sports and education to help process their trauma.

“These kids lived through this time and they remember it,” Gabyak said. “It's not like they were watching it. So, that's why it's important for us to really have the heart and open our doors, open our hearts to help them recover through what they've gone through.”

Despite the exciting activities that are ahead, Ihnatenko said the teens are looking the most forward to rest.

“Even on the western part of Ukraine, there are a lot of problems with light with explosion and alarm and they wanted to sleep well, without that,” Ihnatenko said.

The teens are arriving in Cleveland on Thursday evening. If you wish to donate to sponsor another future trip to Cleveland click here.