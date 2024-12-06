Ashatabula schools officials give update Lakeside Highschool after roof collapse from heavy snow

ASHTABULA — Heavy snow continues to fall in Ashtabula County. The area has seen 4-5 feet of snow since Thanksgiving weekend.

The heavy snow and high winds have caused multiple car accidents, power outages and structural damage, including at Lakeside High School.

Part of the roof at Lakeside High School in Saybrook Township collapsed over the weekend during lake effect snow.

School officials say the roof is lifted from the top of the building and is separated from the building.

"You can see the roof is actually lifting from the top of the building. You can see the separation of it," Ashtabula Area City Schools Superintendent Lisa Newsome said. "Right now, we cannot use any part of Lakeside High School."

Ashtabula Area City Schools Superintendent Lisa Newsome gave an update on Thursday and shared their temporary relocation plan.

“I’ve said from the beginning I don’t want to do remote learning so we’re gonna do this the right way,” Newsome said.

Lakeside High School students will do remote learning until Dec.17. The school will have Grab-and-go lunches and breakfast for students during remote learning.

High school students will return to in-person learning at other schools in the district on Monday, Jan. 6.

Students are not allowed to go into the school to get anything.

“I feel for the students and the staff but we’re going to make it work. And come January 6th, it’s going to feel like the first day of school,” said Newsome.

Newsome says the school is working with a contractor to remove all of the snow from the roof, and they are taking their time to do daily inspections and check the roofs from the inside.

It is unclear when they will return to the original school. Newsome says they are waiting for officials to finish their assessment.