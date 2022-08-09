Ashland Co. Sheriff's Office deputies find 3 dead dogs, dozens of others locked in cages inside home

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deputies with the Ashland County Sheriff's Office made a sickening discovery Monday after the department received a call from the Ashland Humane Society about possible animal neglect at a home in Sullivan Township.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a home located on County Road 681 and found dozens of dogs being held in cages in "horrible living conditions."

Three dead dogs were also found inside the house. The cages were covered in urine and feces and temperatures inside the home were in excess of 90 degrees, authorities said.

The dogs were removed from the home and are undergoing medical evaluation. Once that's completed, the case will be reviewed and charges will be filed, according to the sheriff's office.

No further information was provided

